Lobster Feed benefits RLS Middle School trip to Washington, D.C.

With traditional fundraisers in short supply during the pandemic, RLS Middle School students are hoping a to-go Lobster Feed on Feb. 27 will help them raise money for an annual summer field trip to Washington, D.C.

Menegon Catering is donating all tips and 5% of sales to students in greatest need of financial aid to fund their travel. Owners Tida and Courtney Menegon contacted the school after a young relative who attends RLS mentioned that he wasn't sure how he was going to raise money for next year's trip.

Students learn about U.S. history in eighth grade. Seeing the U.S. Capitol, war memorials, the Smithsonian, colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown "brings their learning to life," said history teacher Jennifer Marinace.

"Everything they learn takes on a deeper meaning, and they truly get a sense of how important it is," she said.

Purchase meals at menegoncatering.com and arrange a pickup time.

Donations can also be made via check payable to Worldstrides care of Jennifer Marinace and sent to RLS Middle School, 1316 Hillview Place, St. Helena, CA 94574. Put Trip ID #193300 in the memo line.