Local health care company nominated as Fast Company finalist

Verday Health, based in Santa Rosa and with ties to the Napa Valley, has been selected as a finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards. The winners were announced April 28, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Verday Health was co-founded by Peter Stanley and Susan Dix Lyons, who lives with her family in Angwin. It was selected as a finalist for Modular Health and Housing in the Spaces, Places and Cities category. Verday Health plans, designs and builds health clinics using modular construction.

“We’re so honored to receive this award from Fast Company,” said Stanley. “We’re passionate about bringing forward-thinking health care design to communities in need and this recognition just reinforces the value of our hard work and dedication.”

Dix Lyons said, “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as a visionary company. Health design is critically important and we need new solutions that are evidence-based, human-centered and fiscally efficient to meet the complex needs of health care today while anticipating the challenges and opportunities of the future. The current pandemic has made that even more clear.”