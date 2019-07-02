The operator of an alleged short-term rental on Fulton Lane has agreed to cease operations and pay the city of St. Helena $72,401 in taxes, penalties and attorney’s fees.
The city issued a letter to the owners/managers of 1000 Fulton Lane in April seeking to enforce a 2012 ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals of less than 30 days without a permit and requires operators to pay the same transient occupancy taxes as regular hotels.
Weeks later the owner of the property entered into an interim stipulation with the city to discontinue any violations of the ordinance. The city announced the settlement agreement on Monday.
“The City is pleased with this short-term rental settlement,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth in a statement. “Coupled with review of all identified illegal short-term rentals, I believe the City continues to send a strong message to the community that we will not tolerate such commercial violations of the City’s laws. There are an established number of legal short term rentals that the City recognizes.”