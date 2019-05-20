The operator of an alleged short-term rental on Hudson Avenue has agreed to cease operations and pay the city of St. Helena $217,698.71 in taxes, penalties and attorney’s fees.
The city issued a letter to the owners/managers of 1512 Hudson Ave. last July seeking to enforce a 2012 ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals of less than 30 days without a permit and requires operators to pay the same transient occupancy taxes as regular hotels.
The registered owner of the property is Aysegul Ildeniz.
Last October the owners/managers entered into an interim stipulation with the city to discontinue any violations of the ordinance. The city announced the settlement agreement on Friday.
“The City is pleased with this short-term rental settlement,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth in a statement. “Coupled with review of all identified illegal short-term rentals, I believe the City continues to send a strong message to the community that we will not tolerate such commercial violations of the City’s laws. There are an established number of legal short term rentals that the City recognizes.”