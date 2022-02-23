Longtime Wine Spectator writer and former Star editor dies at 62

Kim Marcus, a longtime Wine Spectator journalist who was introduced to the wine world as a reporter and editor at the St. Helena Star, died Jan. 11 at the age of 62.

Before beginning a 33-year career with Wine Spectator, Marcus worked at the Star from 1981 to 1985, first as reporter and eventually as editor. He succeeded former editor Jim Gordon, who had in turn succeeded the late Starr Baldwin.

While at the Star, Marcus covered the city’s dispute with the Napa Valley Wine Train, the influence of Angwin’s Seventh-day Adventist community on the Howell Mountain school board, and the local wine industry, which was at a crucial stage in its development.

“There was some awareness after the 1976 Paris tasting … but California wine hadn’t quite arrived yet,” said his wife, Wendy Marcus. “It was a seminal time for this young reporter/editor to be at the St. Helena Star.”

In a 1988 column, the Star’s then-publisher Bill Brenner called Marcus “a talented and prolific journalist who brought a great intensity to the position as well as his writings.”

Wendy Marcus said Kim’s reporting focused “not on the wine industry per se but the people.”

“He talked to these people about what they did and why they were so passionate about it,” Wendy Marcus said. “When he would write a story, it wasn’t just about the wine, the winery and the winemaker. It was about the history of the property, the climate and the soil. His stories were so rich.”

After leaving the Star, Marcus worked for Wine Spectator as reporter, managing editor and later Napa bureau chief. He retired at the end of 2021.

Marvin R. Shanken, Wine Spectator’s editor and publisher, wrote that Marcus’ writing “was as varied as you can imagine.”

“He was at the forefront of important news such as the appearance of phylloxera in California,” Shanken wrote in the magazine’s March 31 issue. “His wine coverage spanned the familiar — including California Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, for which he was our lead taster — as well as the unexpected, such as his pioneering coverage of Argentina, Chile and Israel. His captivating profiles included luminary winemakers Bill Harlan, Jess Jackson and Mark Aubert.”

Information about services will be forthcoming.

