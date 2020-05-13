Main Street Bookmine seeks monthly supporters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last year, Main Street Bookmine saved St. Helena’s only bookstore. Now it’s asking St. Helena to return the favor.

The store is asking supporters to sign up as “sustaining members,” paying a monthly rate of between $30 and $200 as a pre-paid “book budget.” Purchases will be deducted from the member’s book budget, and any credit remaining at the end of the year will be used to buy books for St. Helena schools.

The goal is to make the St. Helena store self-sustaining by the end of the year, said Naomi Chamblin of Napa Bookmine, who opened Main Street Bookmine after Main Street Books closed last November. The store enjoyed a strong couple of months after opening, but its temporary closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected its long-term viability, Chamblin said.

“This is a request for engagement and commitment from the community,” Chamblin said. “It’s basically an open subscription.”

Various membership levels offer perks such as a mug, a personal recommended reading list from bookseller Liza Russ, breakfast with Chamblin at Gillwood’s, a $50 gift card, and the member’s name listed on a “Wall of Famous St. Helena Readers.”

Go to napabookmine.com.