The Crane Park tennis courts will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 13.
For safety reasons, the park will be closed during those hours but will reopen from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The maintenance is expected to be complete by Friday, Jan. 17.
The purpose of the maintenance is to install new windscreens, nets, racket holders and net winders; power wash and stain benches; repaint lines on the backboard; and trim limbs from the tree over the east court.
The Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience the work might cause. For more information, call 968-2658.