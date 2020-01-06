{{featured_button_text}}
The Crane Park tennis courts will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 13.

For safety reasons, the park will be closed during those hours but will reopen from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The maintenance is expected to be complete by Friday, Jan. 17.

The purpose of the maintenance is to install new windscreens, nets, racket holders and net winders; power wash and stain benches; repaint lines on the backboard; and trim limbs from the tree over the east court.

The Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience the work might cause. For more information, call 968-2658.

