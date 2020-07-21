Major Lake County resort development approved

It will take an estimated 10 years to build the first of the project's five phases.

Supervisors received letters Monday from the California Department of Justice, requesting further analysis of the project's impact on the risk of wildfires, and the Center for Biological Diversity, requesting more study of wildfire risk, greenhouse gas emissions and biological resources.

The project underwent a few last-minute changes. The applicants reduced the number of residential parcels from 401 to 385 to eliminate smaller parcels abutting open space, added loop roads to improve circulation, and pledged that the helipads will be able to accommodate Cal Fire's firefighting helicopters.

St. Helena attorney Kay Philippakis of Farella, Braun & Martel LLP, representing the applicants, said the project has a comprehensive fire management program that will serve as a model for other projects around California.

"Approving the project means you're voting for an incredibly robust system of wildfire prevention and defense that will benefit not just the future residents of this property, but everyone in the vicinity," she said.