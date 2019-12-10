St. Helena’s E.R. Sawyer Jewelers will host a Manjusha Trunk Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at their store, 1343 Main St.
Join the store for a day of Champagne, wine and nibbles to welcome Jyotsna Singh, the designer behind Manjusha Jewels.
Singh is the granddaughter of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Punjab, India and she inherited her grandfather's passion for jewelry. In addition to her attendance, her entire line will be available.