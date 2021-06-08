Mark Rincón named St. Helena public works director

Mark Rincón, currently public works director in Cloverdale, will take over as St. Helena’s public works director and city engineer on June 30.
Rincón will replace Erica Ahmann Smithies, who resigned in February to become public works director in American Canyon.
The City Council approved a contract Tuesday giving Rincón a base salary of $184,505.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Rincón has over 36 years of public works experience, including expertise in "total project delivery" of water/wastewater projects, according to a city staff report.
Rincón has overseen Cloverdale’s public works since 2016, managing streets, water and wastewater systems, storm drains, parks, landscaping, and capital improvements and maintenance at Cloverdale’s airport, according to the city’s website.
Rincón comes to St. Helena as the city is facing a major Phase II water emergency and undertaking a long list of major capital projects, including the upgrade of wastewater treatment plant, downtown streetscape enhancements, improvements at Bell Canyon Reservoir, and the ongoing maintenance and replacement of the city’s underground water, sewer and storm drain utilities.
Rincón told the council he recognizes how much work there is to do, and he's "happy, proud and eager to start."
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Little Omar Gonzalez Hernandez was born with Down syndrome. He also suffered cardiac arrest at age 4-months, and the family is struggling.
After neighborhood outcry, the fractional home ownership company Pacaso said it would resell a home in North Napa to a 'whole buyer' and impl…
A former Army Chinook helicopter retrofitted to carry water has arrived at Napa County to help fight wildfires.
Napa County is being sued by a group that says county groundwater practices hurt the Napa River.
Diamond Mountain Stables, the third-generation ranch and prestigious training ground for horses, is relocating after enduring multiple wildfir…
Napa Valley-based producer Castello di Amorosa has illegally sent more than 621 wine shipments to consumers in the state of Michigan, a lawsui…
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A home-based bagel maker is teaming up with the son of the Third Street property owner to create Winston’s Cafe and Bakery, with Paulie’s Bage…
School official say they have reported to police the allegation by a gay former student of a brutal assault at Napa High in the 1990s.
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.