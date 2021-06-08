Mark Rincón named St. Helena public works director

Mark Rincón, currently public works director in Cloverdale, will take over as St. Helena’s public works director and city engineer on June 30.

Rincón will replace Erica Ahmann Smithies, who resigned in February to become public works director in American Canyon.

The City Council approved a contract Tuesday giving Rincón a base salary of $184,505.

Rincón has over 36 years of public works experience, including expertise in "total project delivery" of water/wastewater projects, according to a city staff report.

Rincón has overseen Cloverdale’s public works since 2016, managing streets, water and wastewater systems, storm drains, parks, landscaping, and capital improvements and maintenance at Cloverdale’s airport, according to the city’s website.

Rincón comes to St. Helena as the city is facing a major Phase II water emergency and undertaking a long list of major capital projects, including the upgrade of wastewater treatment plant, downtown streetscape enhancements, improvements at Bell Canyon Reservoir, and the ongoing maintenance and replacement of the city’s underground water, sewer and storm drain utilities.