Massive resort development planned in southern Lake County

The EIR notes that the Guenoc Ranch property is approximately 22,000 acres, both in Lake and Napa counties. In that property, but not included as part of the Guenoc Valley Mixed-Use Planned Development Project, are the historic 19th-century estate of famed actress Lillie Langtry, who bought her property in 1888. Her estate includes her historic home and the adjacent Langtry Estates winery.

Butts Canyon Road was the first road into Lake County in 1850, was used as an emigrant route by the U.S. Army in 1854 and was constructed between 1860-62 by Napa and Lake counties, according to a historical marker.

Lotusland Investment Holdings Inc. bought 16,000 acres of the Guenoc Ranch property in 2016, a year after portions of the property were burned in the Valley Fire.

The draft EIR notes the Lake County Economic Development Plan 2016 outlines where “Lake County should focus its efforts to maintain a resilient economy and rebuild due to three 2015 wildfires,” which “burned approximately 171,000 acres of wildland, forest, and residential property, and resulted in the cumulative loss of 1,329 homes and damage of over 70 commercial properties.”