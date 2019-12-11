Maya DeRosa, Healdsburg’s planning and building director, has been hired to do the same job in St. Helena.
Starting Jan. 13, DeRosa will fill a position that’s been vacant since St. Helena's last planning director, Noah Housh, resigned in June to take a similar job in Cotati.
The St. Helena City Council approved a contract Tuesday awarding DeRosa an annual salary of $170,061.
DeRosa has over 25 years of experience in city government, is an urban planner certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners, and meets all other requirements for the St. Helena job, City Manager Mark Prestwich told the council in a staff report.
The city of Healdsburg hired DeRosa as a senior planner in 2016 and promoted her to planning and building director in 2017. She previously ran her own consulting firm and worked for the cities of Santa Ana; Frankfort, Kentucky; and Lexington, Kentucky.