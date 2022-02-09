McCann to serve as interim city manager in St. Helena

Former Calistoga City Manager Jim McCann will serve as St. Helena’s interim city manager following the Feb. 21 resignation of Mark Prestwich.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with McCann, who will be paid $94.48 per hour (equivalent to Prestwich’s salary) and receive no benefits.

McCann has 35 years of experience in city government. He served as city manager in Calistoga from 1999 to 2010 and as city manager in Mill Valley from 2010 until his retirement in February 2020.

Prestwich is resigning to become city manager in Palos Verdes Estates. The city is hiring a consultant to conduct an executive search for the next permanent city manager.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.