McMinn retires from St. Helena's Vineyard 29

Chuck McMinn announced his retirement Sept. 8 after leading boutique Cabernet Sauvignon producer Vineyard 29 for more than 20 years.

Vice president of winemaking and viticulture Keith Emerson, who has been with the winery since 2005, has been promoted to president and chief executive. The ownership of the company will remain with the McMinn family.

“In 2000, I connected with Vineyard 29 at just the right time — I was ready for a new challenge, and Vineyard 29 needed to grow," McMinn said in a news release. "The previous owners were ready to wind down; it made sense for us to wind up. Now, we are ready to step back and let new leadership grow the winery’s legacy even more.”

McMinn had already created technology companies in Silicon Valley when he and his wife, Anne, started attending Napa Valley auctions in 1999. At one of the first, Chuck bought a large-format wine for the first time, a 6-liter of Vineyard 29, owned at the time by Teresa Norton and Tom Paine. It wouldn’t take long before the search for a weekend home in the Napa Valley turned into a new career altogether as the McMinns became owners of the Vineyard 29 wine brand and its 7 acres of St. Helena vineyards.

In 2000 he also purchased the Aida Vineyard, which allowed him to expand his portfolio. He hired Philippe Melka to make the wines and help build a state-of-the-art winery on the Vineyard 29 property; the 2002 vintage was the first to be made in-house.

Melka stayed on through 2017, bringing in a young, up-and-coming winemaker named Keith Emerson as associate winemaker in 2005. In 2011, Emerson was named director of winemaking and viticulture and in 2018 became vice president of winemaking and viticulture. Having worked with Emerson over 17 years, McMinn could think of no one more qualified to take on the additional responsibilities as president and CEO of Vineyard 29.

“Keith is the right person at the right time and ready to take on all the challenges of the company,” McMinn said. “We’re putting in place great management for the next generation to keep it an important part of our family legacy. We see the opportunity to grow it even more.”

At Vineyard 29, Emerson has not only shepherded the Estate and Aida Estate series but also has been instrumental in the launching of the Cru portfolio wines, which represent classic blends in both the Napa Valley and Willamette regions.

“I am very thankful to Chuck and Anne McMinn for trusting me and allowing me to take the reins at Vineyard 29,” Emerson said. “I am confident that we will do great things, and I will work closely and cohesively with the Vineyard 29 team to make sure we do just that. I plan to take Vineyard 29 to another level.”

Emerson earned an enology and viticulture degree at UC Davis in 1999, spent a year at Cakebread Cellars, and then became the enologist and associate winemaker at Gundlach Bundschu. In 2005 he launched his own label, Emerson Brown. As a highly sought-after consultant, he helps make the wines at Robert Craig Winery, Knighton Family Vineyards, Sang-Froid Vineyards, Vinoce Vineyards, Labry Vineyards, Martin Ray Winery, atLarge Wine and Vineyard 36.

In addition to running Vineyard 29, McMinn has been a board member of St. Helena Hospital and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, and chairs the nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, Rail Arts District Napa and NapaLearns, which merged with the Napa Valley Education Foundation in 2021.