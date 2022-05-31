Meadowood employee on duty during Glass Fire hailed as ‘Hospitality Hero’

The damage Meadowood Napa Valley sustained in the Glass Fire might have been much more severe if not for the actions of one resort employee who’s being hailed as a hero.

Victor Perez Ayala, a longtime Calistoga resident, was recently named a “Hospitality Hero” by Forbes Travel Guide for the role he played protecting the resort, guiding firefighters, and alerting sleeping neighbors as the fire tore through the property on the night of Sept. 27, 2020.

Ayala, who’d started as a bellman in April 2018 and later transferred to the resort’s Estate Security and Safety department, was one of two employees on duty that night. Resort guests had been evacuated earlier in the day but two families were staying in private residences on the property.

Ayala was patrolling the north side of the property when he saw what he’d been dreading: “a little light” in the trees.

“Then I saw another light, and I started realizing the fire had breached over the mountain … and was heading directly toward the property,” Ayala recalled.

He notified his superiors and a prearranged contact at Cal Fire. The first firefighters arrived within 10 minutes of his call, but Ayala said they were “completely lost” amid the resort’s winding roads, which were pitch-black due to a widespread power outage.

Ayala told Cal Fire firefighters how to get to the fire. He also escorted private firefighters who soon arrived to protect individual homes.

Meanwhile, he awakened a homeowner who was able to escape with his family. That family lost some outbuildings, but their main house was spared. A vacation home nearby was also saved.

High winds were blowing embers around the resort and starting spot fires everywhere Ayala looked.

“As soon as I saw that I had a lot of adrenaline going through me,” he said.

Anticipating that the fire fight would spread throughout the resort, Ayala removed the valve covers on roughly a dozen fire hydrants throughout the property so they’d be ready as soon as firefighters needed them. Then he told firefighters how to find each hydrant amid the darkness and heavy smoke.

At about 4:30 a.m., he told his superiors he’d done all he could do and headed toward home to get some sleep. On the way he stopped to try to help passers-by stop a spot fire across from Castello di Amorosa. Then he went home to get his family out of Calistoga, which was placed under mandatory evacuation orders a few hours later.

Meadowood sustained $100 million in damage, according to its owners, losing more than 50 rooms and the clubhouse that housed The Restaurant at Meadowood. However, the southern part of the resort remained intact and reopened to guests in May 2021.

The damage could have been more extensive if not for the firefighters who were guided by Ayala. One group of firefighters left a note on Ayala’s work vehicle thanking him for helping them traverse the property in the dark.

The resort promoted Ayala to supervisor last December. The Forbes “Hospitality Hero” award, arranged by the resort’s management, came as a surprise.

“It was greatly appreciated,” Ayala said.

