Meadowood Napa Valley receives Five-Star awards from Forbes Travel Guide

Meadowood Napa Valley has been honored with Five-Star awards for both the Hotel and Spa from Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the world’s only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

This news arrives at a momentous time for Meadowood, which closed for several months following damage sustained in the Glass Fire of 2020. The estate reopened on August 1, 2021, offering a new Wine Center, tailored host programs, The Spa at Meadowood, recreational facilities, and its suites and rooms.

“These awards truly substantiate our ongoing vision and our entire team’s determination to continue to provide world-class hospitality, despite the challenges we’ve addressed over the last two years,” said Amanda Harlan Maltas, Director of Communications.

“Through the thoughtful and professional dedication of the entire Meadowood team, our estate remains among an elite group of hotels throughout the world," said Meadowood General Manager Patrick Nayrolles. "We are incredibly grateful to our colleagues, who continue to challenge themselves each and every day to be the very best. We are very thankful for the recognition from Forbes Travel Guide to be included with such incredible properties around the globe.”

Forbes Travel Guide’s team of inspectors anonymously evaluated hundreds of the most luxurious properties in more than 70 countries around the world to establish the 2022 ratings. Rigorous standards focus on graciousness, thoughtfulness and a sense of personalized service, placing special emphasis on the importance of how guests feel and what they will remember most about their time spent on the property.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.