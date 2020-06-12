Meadowood Napa Valley reopens with enhanced hygiene, social distancing protocols

After instituting a temporary closure on March 21 due to the global pandemic, Meadowood Napa Valley reopened its doors Thursday with a safely modified experience in light of COVID-19.
The estate has developed new, enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols to welcome back staff, guests and members. In addition, a new series of experiences — including enhanced onsite wine, wellness and fitness programming for guests and members — will debut during the summer and into the fall.
Extensive resort amenities continue to be offered throughout the 250-acre estate, including open-air recreational activities, such as golf, tennis, croquet, hiking, and swimming at the resort's newly renovated pools, as well as private guest-room and lodging entrances and al fresco dining at the Pool Terrace bar & restaurant.
According to a press release, Meadowood team intensified overall procedures in accordance with CDC and governmental guidelines, with the aim of exceeding the basics of hand hygiene, the use of masks and gloves, and maintaining social-distancing practices property-wide. New protocols include:
• Self-checks and additional training for all staff
• A limited-interaction check-in procedure with contactless estate orientation for guests
• Deep cleaning of guest rooms, including the wiping down of all walls in the rooms and an extended vacancy period after each guest visit
• Wipe-down and disinfection of highly trafficked areas throughout the estate with increased frequency, multiple times a day, including all public spaces, surfaces and equipment by housekeeping teams wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and changing out PPE throughout the day
• Required advanced reservations for all dining and all activities on property, which take place in reconfigured public spaces to ensure proper social distancing and safety.
Details of Meadowood’s Health & Comfort Commitment can be found on Meadowood.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!