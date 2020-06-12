Meadowood Napa Valley reopens with enhanced hygiene, social distancing protocols

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After instituting a temporary closure on March 21 due to the global pandemic, Meadowood Napa Valley reopened its doors Thursday with a safely modified experience in light of COVID-19.

The estate has developed new, enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols to welcome back staff, guests and members. In addition, a new series of experiences — including enhanced onsite wine, wellness and fitness programming for guests and members — will debut during the summer and into the fall.

Extensive resort amenities continue to be offered throughout the 250-acre estate, including open-air recreational activities, such as golf, tennis, croquet, hiking, and swimming at the resort's newly renovated pools, as well as private guest-room and lodging entrances and al fresco dining at the Pool Terrace bar & restaurant.

According to a press release, Meadowood team intensified overall procedures in accordance with CDC and governmental guidelines, with the aim of exceeding the basics of hand hygiene, the use of masks and gloves, and maintaining social-distancing practices property-wide. New protocols include:

• Self-checks and additional training for all staff

• A limited-interaction check-in procedure with contactless estate orientation for guests