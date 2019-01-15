A sense of civic responsibility prompted David Knudsen to apply for a vacant seat on the St. Helena City Council.
“Some people coach Little League, some people sit on various committees, and some people do plantings like the one over at City Hall,” said the married father of two and former planning commissioner, who was appointed to the council last week. “I just want to be civically engaged, and if I can contribute I’m happy to do so.”
Knudsen sees himself as having three primary roles as a councilmember: providing oversight, feedback and direction to staff, serving as a conduit between residents and City Hall, and “nudging the city toward a few of the things I care about.”
Those things include fostering community, supporting a full-spectrum community that’s accessible to residents and workers from multiple income levels, and creating more opportunities for people to enjoy open space and hiking and biking trails.
“We’re a really fortunate town,” he said. “The problems that we have are addressable. We have resources.”
A native of Boulder, Colorado, Knudsen has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan and an MBA from Yale. He spent his early career in finance and economics, analyzing issues from a numeric perspective based on data. When he moved to San Francisco and got involved in the Silicon Valley tech world, he worked on both the business and software development sides of the industry, seeing them as complementary.
Knudsen moved to St. Helena a dozen years ago and was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2017. As a councilmember, he expects to be dealing with the new City Hall, the future of the Adams Street property, maintaining the city’s fiscal stability, revitalizing downtown businesses, and creating more housing.
“We have to look creatively at infill parcels that might be available,” he said. “We need to support housing across the spectrum. This town’s median cost for a home is far beyond what most people can afford, so if we want people to live here we’ll have to think of ways to subsidize or streamline or do things that allow those folks to be part of our community.
"It’ll be a shame if this town becomes an exclusive ghetto for second homes. It wouldn’t be a vibrant town.”
Knudsen also supports biking and walking trails, and he’d like to see a police officer riding a bicycle and interacting with the community.
“You interact with a lot more people when you’re on a bicycle instead of in a car,” he said. “The more we can break down those barriers between the people in our government and the people who visit and live here, the better.”
Knudsen said he has an analytical, “non-dogmatic” approach that’s open to new concepts and creative thinking, and he’s eager to hear from his new constituents. He wants to find new ways for the city to reach out to members of the community who might not be inclined to attend Tuesday night meetings.
“Instead of forcing them to come to us, can we actually go to them?” he said.
Knudsen may be reached at 339-7499 or dknudsen@cityofsthelena.org.