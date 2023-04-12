Five Ukrainian students who fled the country after Russia’s invasion and are now attending Pacific Union College will share their experiences during a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Scales Chapel on the college’s Angwin campus.

Katya, Darii, Dasha, Monica and Emma will share their stories of survival. There will be a performance of traditional Ukrainian music and the screening of a film one of the students made about the impact of war. The students will also perform a musical number together.

Local benefactors founded Mission: Ukraine after the Russian invasion to raise money for Ukrainian students to attend PUC, with substantial help from the college.

The plan had been to help the students attend PUC for the 2022-2023 school year, but the college and Mission: Ukraine organizers are going to do what they can to keep the students here for the next school year.

“We can’t send them back,” said Mission: Ukraine founder Jennifer Klingbeil. “The thought is unbearable.”

For information about the project and to donate, go to give.puc.edu/fund/mission-ukraine.

Mission: Ukraine has received support from Dunn Vineyards, Palisades Pump Service, Inc., Dr. Jon Wheeler and Dr. Julie Perry, Soroptimist International of St. Helena, the Cameo Cinema, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, Meadowood, Health Spa Napa Valley, Pennyweight, Federated Women of Upper Valley, Forman Vineyards, Upper Napa Valley Republican Women’s Federated, and Dr. Darrell Quirici, DDS.

