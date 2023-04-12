STAR STAFF
Five Ukrainian students who fled the country after Russia’s invasion and are now attending Pacific Union College will share their experiences during a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Scales Chapel on the college’s Angwin campus.
Katya, Darii, Dasha, Monica and Emma will share their stories of survival. There will be a performance of traditional Ukrainian music and the screening of a film one of the students made about the impact of war. The students will also perform a musical number together.
Local benefactors founded Mission: Ukraine after the Russian invasion to raise money for Ukrainian students to attend PUC, with substantial help from the college.
The plan had been to help the students attend PUC for the 2022-2023 school year, but the college and Mission: Ukraine organizers are going to do what they can to keep the students here for the next school year.
“We can’t send them back,” said Mission: Ukraine founder Jennifer Klingbeil. “The thought is unbearable.”
For information about the project and to donate, go to
give.puc.edu/fund/mission-ukraine.
Mission: Ukraine has received support from Dunn Vineyards, Palisades Pump Service, Inc., Dr. Jon Wheeler and Dr. Julie Perry, Soroptimist International of St. Helena, the Cameo Cinema, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, Meadowood, Health Spa Napa Valley, Pennyweight, Federated Women of Upper Valley, Forman Vineyards, Upper Napa Valley Republican Women’s Federated, and Dr. Darrell Quirici, DDS.
When will the counter-offensive start? That’s the question on everyone’s lips in Ukraine as the country’s armed forces gear up for another push to take back territory currently occupied by Russia.
Ukraine by rail: Inside Zelenskyy's efforts to buoy a nation
People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a missile-damaged area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023. Zelenskyy has been increasing his travel across Ukraine as his country's war with Russia enters its second year. A team of journalists from The Associated Press traveled with Zelenskyy aboard his train for two nights as he visited troops along the front lines and communities that have been liberated from Russian control.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy points to missile-damage during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
A boy sits on a climbing frame in a playground in front of missile-damaged buildings ahead of a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a visit to a missile-damaged part of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, visits a missile-damaged area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, during a visit to a missile-damaged area of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023. Zelenskyy is hoping his trips keep the public's attention on the war, particularly in parts of Ukraine where life can often appear to have returned to normal.
Efrem Lukatsky
A bird flies between two missile-damaged buildings ahead of a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with with U.N. atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023. The two discussed the precarious situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has lost several of its power transmission cables during the conflict and on multiple occasions has had to switch to emergency diesel generators.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, meets with with U.N. atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi, center right, during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
People sing the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
A woman cries during the singing of the national anthem during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with military personnel, police officers and civilians during a visit to Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a servicewoman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with military personnel and police officers during a visit to Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks to Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes a selfie during a visit to the train station in Trostianets in the Sumy region of Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for an interview with The Associated Press on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, as James Jordan, news director Europe and Africa, right, observes, on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves goodbye after an interview with The Associated Press on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Children play in a playground in front of missile-damaged buildings ahead of a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gets out of a car as he arrives for a visit to a missile-damaged part of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023.
Efrem Lukatsky
