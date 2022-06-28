Melka, Koschitzky named winemakers at Gamble Family Vineyards

Vintner Tom Gamble of Gamble Family Vineyards on Tuesday announced the appointment of Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky of Atelier Melka as winemakers, effective June 1.

Jim Close, who has served as founding winemaker since Gamble’s first vintage in 2005, will collaborate with the Melka team to help transition the winemaking duties.

“I am very proud of the wines and the winemaking and cellar team we have built at Gamble Family Vineyards over the last 17 years," said Close. "I look forward to continuing to act as a resource for Atelier Melka, Tom and our in-house winemaking team during the transition and into the future. I believe that the intrinsic quality of the wines will improve under new stewardship, as the best of the old and the best of the new team are assimilated."

In the coming years, Gamble plans to release a new AVA-specific tier of wines based on his sustainably farmed estate-vineyards in Oakville, Mount Veeder and Rutherford. Additionally, Gamble’s flagship wine, Paramount, will be elevated further based on both farming, sourcing, and selection in the cellar.

Melka is considered one of Napa Valley’s most respected winemaking consultants and comes to Gamble with more than 25 years of winemaking experience in the Napa Valley. He was trained and influenced by some of the most notable personalities in the wine business such as Jean Delmas and Jean-Philippe Masclef from Château Haut-Brion, Christian Moueix and Jean-Claude Berrouet from Pétrus, Paul Draper from Ridge Vineyards, Daniel Baron from Silver Oak, and the globetrotting wine consultant Michel Rolland, who he continues to work with on consulting projects. In 1994, he returned to Napa full time, and has since served as a winemaking consultant for some of Napa’s most highly regarded properties under his company Atelier Melka, which he founded in 1995.

Koschitzky was born and raised in Israel, where he practiced judo from the age of 4 until he joined the army at the age of 18. He served in the Israel Defense Forces for almost four years as a paratrooper. After leaving the army, Koschitzky traveled around the world for a few years and began to feel the calling for wine. He got his start working at some of the leading wineries in Israel, including Margalit Winery. Koschitzky moved to Napa in 2011 and has amassed an impressive winemaking resume spanning Screaming Eagle to Dalla Valle, working alongside some of the top winemakers and among the most coveted terroirs in the world. In early 2014, he joined Atelier Melka as the director of winemaking.

The announcement of Gamble’s new winemaking team comes just over a year after recruiting Raymond Reyes as director of viticulture and winery relations.

“We’re thrilled to have Philippe and Maayan on board,” Gamble said. “As we have and continue to replant our vineyard properties, we do so with the mindset of elevating quality and sustainability. Coupled with these intense viticulture endeavors, I’m certain that the Melka team’s expertise will continue to elevate wines of Gamble Family Vineyards in years to come.”