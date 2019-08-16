With family members by his side, St. Helena’s Russell Carl Aves passed away on July 25. He was 83. A public memorial service was held Aug. 11 at Rutherford’s Pestoni Family Winery.
Earlier this spring, Russ and Leona Aves celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 4 with a quiet dinner aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train. The couple had lived in St. Helena for more than 50 years.
Aves was known around town for building several homes and wineries, including Yverdon Winery and Villa (now Terra Valentine) on Spring Mountain Road, with his father, Fred. Russ Aves also was known for restoring at least 30 cars, including the 1932 three-window Ford coupe he bought for $75 when he was 15.
To all who knew him, Aves was a loving husband and family man, as well as a fierce devotee to the things that defined him most: His love of everything mechanical (especially automobiles), good wine, good food, good music and the always-welcome company of his wide circle of friends.
Through his love, extensive knowledge and expertise, Aves left his personal stamp on a sizable percentage of the vintage automobiles and car collections throughout the Napa Valley. Generous with his time and inclusive almost to a fault, Russ was a routinely willing and available oracle of knowledge for anyone who stopped by his legendary Pope Street shop in need of guidance on a tricky mechanical or design question. Without fail, he would stop what he was doing and with his unique brand of wit and humor, would offer insight, support or advice.
Although plagued by significant health problems during his final years, Aves was a daily presence at his shop right to the end, his signature black 1940 Ford pickup truck always parked out front announcing he was open for business.
Carolyn Younger, former Star features editor, interviewed Aves in January 2011 and called him “a modern Renaissance man,” saying he has the knowledge, skill and most of the equipment to get nearly any job done.
The oldest of three siblings, Aves was born on Jan. 6, 1936 in Los Angeles, where he was raised and attended school. After graduating from University High School, Aves moved to San Luis Obispo to study mechanical engineering at Cal Poly. He met Leona, “the love of his life,” and they were married in spring 1959.
In 1968 they moved to St. Helena, where they bought a five-acre ranch and vineyard property on Pope Street and raised three children.
Aves is survived by his wife Leona, children Brad and Carrie, brothers Donald and Kirk, sister Julie, grandchildren Ryan, Riley and Macy, and great grandchildren Caiden and Elias.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to The Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice.