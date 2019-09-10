Gary and Roberta Menegon sold their 4-year-old commercial building at the corner of Main and Adams streets to developer Antonio Castellucci and his wife Rita for $5.29 million, according to county records.
The sale was recorded on July 30.
Castellucci said he doesn’t plan any changes to the building, which houses Sportago, New West Knife Works, Material Movement, and offices for Tuck Beckstoffer Wines.
The Castellucci family also owns the old Keller’s building, the former James Warren & Son real estate building, the Vintage Home building, the Ink House Inn on Whitehall Lane, and several lots on Pope Street and Mitchell Drive where Castellucci is proposing to build housing.