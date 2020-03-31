Micheli promotes ballot initiative to rebuild St. Helena City Hall on its current site

The statewide shelter-at-home order is complicating a St. Helena resident’s proposed City Hall ballot initiative.
Anthony Micheli wants to gather signatures in support of an initiative to rebuild City Hall on Main Street, not along Library Lane on the Adams Street property, where the City Council has been focusing its attention for the last few months.
His initiative would also change the General Plan designation for the City Hall property from Central Business District to Public/Quasi-Public, undoing a change that took effect with the adoption of the General Plan last May.
The $38.7 million option under consideration by the council to tear down the library and build a combined library/city hall on Library Lane is “very stupid” and too expensive, Micheli said.
“We’ve spent a fortune on consultants chasing dreams of some of these city councilmen that are never going to come to fruition,” he said. “I’m trying to save the city money.”
He hopes residents sign the petition whether they support the initiative or not, just so that it can get on the ballot and “the citizens of St. Helena can decide where City Hall should go.”
Micheli needs to collect about 350 signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot, and he’d like to get at least 400 to be on the safe side. But he’s not sure how to do that during a global pandemic.
“It could be technically illegal for us to go get signatures,” Micheli said, who hopes Gov. Gavin Newsom allows for a special election if petition-gathering is halted during the shelter-at-home order.
Micheli isn’t sure of the exact deadline to submit signatures, but he thinks it will take about two weeks with a team of people going door to door. However, neither he nor anybody else knows when the shelter-at-home order will be lifted.
The shelter-at-home order has also disrupted two county-level initiatives. Proponents have suspended work on a watershed protection initiative for the November ballot. Stephanie Honig, who’s promoting an initiative that would legalize and regulate commercial cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in the unincorporated areas, said “the inability to gather signatures is an unintended consequence to keeping us all healthy.”
Micheli’s initiative is separate from the one proposed by St. Helena’s Nancy Dervin, which opposes hotel development on the Adams Street property. Dervin said Tuesday that her signature-gathering is “at an absolute complete stop” while the shelter-at-home order is in place.
“There’s still a glimmer of hope because I was more than halfway there when this shelter-at-home order came down,” Dervin said, adding that meeting her mid-June deadline to submit signatures will be “very challenging.”
On Saturday, County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur sent an email to the Secretary of State’s office asking Gov. Newsom to prohibit signature gathering during the state shelter-at-home order. That would apply to proposed state and local petition gathering of all kinds.
“Petitions are discretionary and not an essential function,” Tuteur wrote. “Signature gathering is a clear public health threat. Also, our staffs are endangered by receiving and handling contaminated petitions.”
For more information about the initiative and how to sign the petition once the shelter-at-home order is lifted, contact Micheli at 486-3832 or anthonymmicheli@yahoo.com.
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this article.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
