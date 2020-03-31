Micheli promotes ballot initiative to rebuild St. Helena City Hall on its current site

The statewide shelter-at-home order is complicating a St. Helena resident’s proposed City Hall ballot initiative.

Anthony Micheli wants to gather signatures in support of an initiative to rebuild City Hall on Main Street, not along Library Lane on the Adams Street property, where the City Council has been focusing its attention for the last few months.

His initiative would also change the General Plan designation for the City Hall property from Central Business District to Public/Quasi-Public, undoing a change that took effect with the adoption of the General Plan last May.

The $38.7 million option under consideration by the council to tear down the library and build a combined library/city hall on Library Lane is “very stupid” and too expensive, Micheli said.

“We’ve spent a fortune on consultants chasing dreams of some of these city councilmen that are never going to come to fruition,” he said. “I’m trying to save the city money.”

He hopes residents sign the petition whether they support the initiative or not, just so that it can get on the ballot and “the citizens of St. Helena can decide where City Hall should go.”