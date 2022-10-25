Mission: Ukraine sponsors Ukrainian students to attend college in Napa Valley

Upvalley volunteers are working with Pacific Union College to bring Ukrainian college students to the U.S. as their home country reels from a Russian invasion.

Mission: Ukraine is sponsoring two Ukrainian students who are already studying at PUC, a liberal arts college in Angwin. Eight more students are arriving in December and January in time for PUC’s winter quarter.

Katya is studying graphic design and Danii is studying data science. (The Star agreed to withhold their last names for the sake of their privacy and safety.)

Both are natives of Crimea which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February upended their lives once again. They arrived in the U.S. via Mexico and are attending PUC on student visas.

Listening to their stories “moved us to tears,” said Jennifer Klingbeil of Angwin, who helped launch Mission: Ukraine.

“They were smiling and laughing while they told us how wonderful everybody in Mexico was, and how everybody was hugging them once they crossed the border,” Klingbeil said.

She added that both students are too upbeat and grateful to dwell on “the depth of what they’ve been through.”

Like many Americans, Klingbeil sent money to Ukraine in the early days of Russia’s invasion, but she wanted to do something more tangible for the Ukrainian people. With help from PUC administrator Kellie Lind and others, Klingbeil laid the groundwork for Mission: Ukraine.

Her first idea was to bring Ukrainian families to live in vacant dormitory rooms at PUC, but changes in immigration policy made that untenable. So Klingbeil’s team decided to focus on students.

PUC, which has a large population of international students, agreed to handle the paperwork for student visas permitting stays of 12 to 18 months. The college is giving the incoming Ukrainian students 50% off tuition, room and board, with Mission: Ukraine picking up the rest of the tab.

Klingbeil, whose mother is Ukrainian, got in touch with some contacts in Ukraine to sound them out on the idea. Would students be interested in studying in the U.S., she asked, or would they prefer packages of food and water?

Her contacts said Ukrainian students would jump at the chance to come to the U.S. Sure enough, 71 applications poured in initially.

“Education is so important in Ukraine,” Klingbeil said.

Attending college online in Ukraine is extremely challenging right now, with spotty internet access, nighttime classes to accommodate foreign instructors, and some students living in bomb shelters.

Mission: Ukraine’s organizers say they’ve been moved by the resilience of Katya and Danii, who display a stoicism and toughness that have come to be associated with the Ukrainian national character — and that have been credited for helping the country withstand Russia’s onslaught.

Ukrainians haven’t forgotten the devastating famine unleashed by Joseph Stalin’s regime, which killed millions of Ukrainians in the early 1930s, volunteer Maria Haug said.

“They’ve experienced centuries of atrocities, and they just keep surviving,” said Klingbeil, the child of a Ukrainian mother and a Russian father.

Mission: Ukraine has committed to raise enough money for 10 students. Organizers say they are a quarter of the way toward their roughly $400,000 goal for the current school year.

"Not everyone has the potential for a large donation, but everyone can contribute a little bit," Haug said.

"Those little bits add up," Klingbeil added.

Donate at puc.edu/mission-ukraine.