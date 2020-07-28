Mobile health van to test Napa Valley farmworkers for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) and Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) have formed a partnership with St. Helena Hospital Foundation (SHHF) to increase access to COVID-19 screening for farmworkers.

The groups have jointly funded supplying and staffing a mobile health unit capable of traveling to vineyard sites and testing up to 100 vineyard workers per day. These funds have secured an initial order of 3,000 tests to be made available throughout harvest to vineyard workers.

“The St. Helena Hospital Foundation established the Mobile Health Unit to provide accessible medical resources to the community. We’ve worked on the project for over a year and to see it used in this way, to provide COVID-19 testing support for our agricultural workforce through the Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Farmworker Foundation, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Karen Cakebread, director for the NVG and SHHF, who helped launch the mobile testing effort. “It is exciting that the synergy between the organizations came together at a time when our community needs creative solutions and quick action to support our work force.”