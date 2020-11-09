Monday update: Incumbent Ellsworth headed for re-election in St. Helena mayoral race

Updated election results released Monday show incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth increasing his lead to 187 votes, a margin that's likely to hold as he heads toward re-election.
The gap between Ellsworth and his nearest challenger, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein, has widened steadily since election night, when Ellsworth led by 37 votes.
According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, the latest count includes 86% of projected turnout. He expects to have counted 95% of the votes by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Tuesday's tally will be the last unofficial report until the election is certified on or before Nov. 30.
Monday's count shows Ellsworth with 1,163 votes (39.9%), Koberstein with 976 votes (33.4%), and former Vice Mayor Peter White with 779 votes (26.7%).
Eric Hall and Lester Hardy continue to lead the race for two City Council seats, with Hall overtaking Hardy as the top vote-getter in the latest count.
Hall has 1,154 votes (23.8%) and Hardy has 1,141 votes (23.5%). Trailing are Leslie Stanton with 1,069 votes (22.1%), Rosaura Segura with 918 votes (18.9%), and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen with 566 votes (11.7%).
Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property for 20 years, leads with 1,474 yes votes (51%) and 1,415 no votes (49%).
