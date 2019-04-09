A political action committee linked to a trade organization representing mobile home park owners has donated $49,050 to the campaign against Measure F, which would introduce rent stabilization at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
The Western Manufactured Housing Communities Issues PAC donated to the No on F campaign on March 12, according to records from the California Secretary of State’s website.
The same political action committee spent $12,178.85 to gather signatures for the referendum against Measure F, according to campaign financing reports.
Based in Sacramento, the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association represents the owners of 1,600 mobile home parks throughout California, according to its website.
The No on F campaign hasn’t filed a campaign finance report with the city yet, so it’s unclear how much the campaign has raised and spent and who else has donated to it.
The Yes on F campaign hasn’t released any fundraising totals, but it has reported donations from Vineyard Valley residents John Patton ($1,000), Richard Hansen ($500), Pat Dell ($250), Grace Kistner ($250), John Laird ($200), Michael Merriman ($200), Sally Heitz ($100) and Jane Bowyer ($20).
Measure F will be decided by a June 4 special election. If approved, a city ordinance would take effect allowing Vineyard Valley residents to choose between a short-term lease subject to rent stabilization or a long-term lease subject to the park’s usual rent increases.
The city will hold an informational workshop on Measure F at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the firehouse.