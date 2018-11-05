Mooney joins Blyth Warner & Associates
Napa Valley CPA firm Blyth Warner & Associates, LLP welcomes Pia Mooney, EA as a staff accountant with the firm. Mooney is responsible for preparing tax returns for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit entities as well as providing bookkeeping services.
Mooney has over five years’ experience preparing tax returns with a focus on timely client service and earned an Enrolled Agent designation with the Internal Revenue Service.
Grace Kinney, tax manager of Blyth Warner and Associates, LLP, states, “We are thrilled that Pia has joined our growing team of tax professionals. Pia’s commitment to accuracy and outstanding client service makes her an ideal fit for BWA.”
Blyth Warner & Associates, LLP is an accounting firm specializing in income tax, business consulting and estate planning serving clients throughout Napa Valley with offices located in Napa and St. Helena. They are dedicated to providing clients with professional, personalized services and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs.