Moorehead named senior VP of operations at Central Valley

Central Valley Builders Supply, a U.S. top-100 building supply company, announced Monday the appointment of Bryan Moorehead, a 29-year operations and manufacturing veteran, as its new Senior Vice President of Operations.
In this newly created role, Moorehead will be responsible for driving scale and accelerating growth across the organization, including building on the current customer experience and delivering initiatives in support of enhanced customer needs. Moorehead will report to Steve Patterson, President and CEO.
With a focus on delivering on growth and continuous improvement, Moorehead has spent his career building operational efficiencies within the building materials industry. Moorehead joins Central Valley from OmniMax International, a leading building materials manufacturer, where he served as Vice President Operations, Consumer Products and Outdoor Living. Prior to this, Moorehead held senior positions at Corning, Rubbermaid and Trex Company.
"I'm thrilled to have such a talented and experienced operations leader like Bryan join our organization," Patterson said. "With his impressive track record of driving operational best practices, he is uniquely positioned to help drive our continued focus on the customer experience and operational efficiency across the enterprise.”
“Our growth will be both organic and through acquisition," Patterson said. "Enhancing our operational expertise will allow us to expand our territorial footprint and propel our customer experience in the process.”
"I'm excited to join an organization like Central Valley that has such a strong reputation in the market, an ambitious growth agenda, and a passion for its customers and the community," Moorehead said. "I look forward to working with Steve and the team and building a world-class operations function transforming and aligning our capabilities to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers."
Moorehead holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech College of Engineering and is a graduate of the United States Navy Nuclear Power School.
Central Valley has stores in stores in St. Helena, Napa, American Canyon, Healdsburg and Woodland.
