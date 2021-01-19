Most St. Helena fire, police receive COVID-19 vaccines

Most of St. Helena’s first responders and teachers have chosen to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
About 80% of the St. Helena Fire Department and 60% of the St. Helena Police Department had received at least their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, according to Fire Chief John Sorensen and Police Chief Chris Hartley.
Most St. Helena Unified School District personnel will receive their vaccines on Friday afternoon at the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s invitation-only vaccine clinic at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.
About 50 school employees were vaccinated last Friday after Superintendent Marylou Wilson was notified the clinic had some doses left over toward the end of the day.
“At this point we’re well on our way, and we’ll finish up on Friday” provided there is enough vaccine available, Wilson said.
When the district polled employees and other people who are in regular contact with students, such as tutors from the UpValley Family Centers, 95% said they wanted the vaccine, Wilson said.
Chief Hartley said some members of the department have chosen not to be vaccinated for various reasons, so he doesn’t expect the police department’s 60% rate to increase. For example, one member of the department has a history of severe allergic reactions and anaphylactic shock, he said.
Of the five St. Helena firefighters who haven’t been vaccinated, a few haven’t been able to schedule it and a few are skeptical of possible side effects, Sorensen said.
One firefighter who was vaccinated on Dec. 23 went on an extended trip with his girlfriend, who became symptomatic during the trip and turned out to have COVID-19, Sorensen said. Despite being in close contact with her, the firefighter did not catch the virus.
“Hopefully we’ll hear more stories like that,” he said.
Three Calistoga firefighters and four Napa firefighters have gone to Southern California to assist as medics and EMTs during a major COVID-19 surge. Sorensen said St. Helena firefighters “will be more inclined to go” once they’ve received their second doses of the vaccine.
Sorensen, Hartley and Wilson all said they’ve been vaccinated.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA NURSES COPE WITH IMPACT OF VIRUS SURGE
MOST-READ POLICE BRIEFS ON NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.