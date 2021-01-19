Most St. Helena fire, police receive COVID-19 vaccines

Most of St. Helena’s first responders and teachers have chosen to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

About 80% of the St. Helena Fire Department and 60% of the St. Helena Police Department had received at least their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, according to Fire Chief John Sorensen and Police Chief Chris Hartley.

Most St. Helena Unified School District personnel will receive their vaccines on Friday afternoon at the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s invitation-only vaccine clinic at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

About 50 school employees were vaccinated last Friday after Superintendent Marylou Wilson was notified the clinic had some doses left over toward the end of the day.

“At this point we’re well on our way, and we’ll finish up on Friday” provided there is enough vaccine available, Wilson said.

When the district polled employees and other people who are in regular contact with students, such as tutors from the UpValley Family Centers, 95% said they wanted the vaccine, Wilson said.