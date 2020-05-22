Most St. Helena restaurants, cafes only offer take-out menus

A couple of people were inside the café, and even though a Yankees and Boston Red Sox game was playing on the TV, featuring pitcher Roger Clemens, no one was seated at the bar.

Jessica Mendez, barista and bartender, said Wednesday’s first day for seating people went really well, adding the staff made sure to follow safety precautions – parties were six feet apart and proper sanitary precautions and paper menus were used. She added, people were really supportive and “really happy to have someplace to come again with indoor and outdoor seating.”

The café has been open for takeout since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began and Mendez said she is thankful for the people who have come in and supported them.

The Model Bakery

Down the street, General Manager Maria Gonzalez was working with a dozen others, half in the front of the house, half in the bakery. Outside seating – three tables with two people each – opened for the first time on Thursday morning, although the store had been open since May 1. When asked when would the seating inside be open, Gonzalez said the issue is still being discussed and that owner Karen Mitchell would let them know. “We do have a tight, limited spot inside as you can see,” she said.