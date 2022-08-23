Moura, Wolf to take St. Helena school board seats as Holguin resigns

Shawn Moura and Jeanmarie Wolf are poised to join the St. Helena school board in what will be an uncontested election, while trustee Julio Olguin announced his resignation.

With four of the five seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election, only four candidates filed to run: Moura, Wolf, and incumbents Laura Symon and Lisa Pelosi. The four candidates will take office without appearing on the ballot.

Moura, Wolf and Symon, who was appointed to the board in 2021, will serve four-year terms. Trustee Lisa Pelosi, who serves as board president, will serve a two-year term.

Moura has served on the district's LCAP, Equity and Climate, and Curriculum, Technology and Innovations committees and is a member of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation board.

Wolf is a special event planner who has served on the White Barn board, the RLS Parent Group, and as acting director of the St. Helena Family Center.

Moura and Wolf will take over the seats currently occupied by Maria Haug and Julio Olguin, who did not file for re-election.

The St. Helena Unified School District announced Friday that Olguin is moving out of St. Helena in September and resigning from the board effective Aug. 31.

“It has been a tremendous honor to have served this community for the past five years," Olguin said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the work I have accomplished with my fellow trustees: Lisa Pelosi, Maria Haug, Jeannie Kerr, and Laura Symon, along with our amazing district staff and community. Although I am sad to step down as trustee, I will continue my efforts to be involved in the St. Helena community through my work as the director of St. Helena Preschool for All and my involvement in the St. Helena schools as a parent, volunteer, and on the Superintendent’s committees.”

"I am honored and grateful that I was able to get to know Vice President Olguin during both the superintendent search process and our subsequent work over this summer," Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said in a statement. "I immediately made a strong connection with Julio. I know how important it was for his legacy as a St. Helena trustee to bring in both a bilingual and Hispanic/Latino Superintendent. I plan to make him proud.”

Board President Pelosi called Olguin "an invaluable member of the Governing Board."

"His commitment to students and our District has been evident in all his preparation, discussions, and Board decisions. As a bilingual and bicultural Trustee, he brought forth a vital and necessary perspective to our team. His departure is a loss for both the Board and SHUSD. We wish him continued happiness and success and hope that he remains a presence in our school community."