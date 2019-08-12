Because of Napa County’s favorable rating and continuing enrollment in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System (CRS), residents in the unincorporated areas are eligible to receive up to a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums.
Napa County joined 1,444 other communities nationwide and received a CRS rating of 7 in 2017. Publication of this notice on an annual basis allows the county to continue this rating until the next assessment in 2022.
As part of the CRS, the county prepares an annual progress report on its Hazard Mitigation Plan objective to promote a flood safer community.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) implemented the CRS program in 1990 to recognize and encourage community floodplain management activities exceeding the minimum National Flood Insurance Program standards.
To learn more about the CRS, visit fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program-community-rating-system.