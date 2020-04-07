Napa County Coronavirus (COVID-19) report

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As of Tuesday morning, Napa County is reporting 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two confirmed deaths. A total of 493 individuals have been tested in Napa County and 349 tests were negative and 121 tested patients are awaiting test results. There are 83 individuals that are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.

Napa County totals are as follows:

-American Canyon, 1

-Calistoga, 1

Deer Park/Angwin, 0

-Lake Berryessa, 0

-Napa, 16

-St. Helena, 1

-Yountville, 0

-Unincorporated, 4

For more information and detail on the testing data, please visit: www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing

This website is updated at 10:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday and will be summarized by 11 a.m., daily on social media and at www.countyofnapa.org/2739/Coronavirus