Napa County District 3 supervisor candidates share stances on wildfires, housing

Wildfires, housing, and candidates' financial oversight qualifications are on the minds of voters who will elect Napa County's next District 3 supervisor on June 7.

Supervisor Diane Dillon is not seeking a sixth term representing the vast and mostly rural District 3, which includes Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin and Pope Valley.

The six candidates to replace Dillon are St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, retired biotech executive Matt Hooper, grapegrower Cio Perez, and attorney Rafael Rios.

All six candidates responded in writing to questions posed by the Napa Valley Register. This article, the second in a two-part series, is based on their responses to questions about wildfires, Measure L, housing, and their qualifications to oversee the county's finances.

Wildfires

All of the candidates except Hooper and Rios support Measure L, a proposed quarter-cent sales tax that would raise money for wildfires prevention and suppression.

Hooper criticized Measure L for being vague about how the money would be spent. He called it “a regressive sales tax adding yet more financial burden to families with the lowest incomes that are already struggling with inflation at a 40 year high and skyrocketing gas prices.”

Rios said that while fire safety is "a priority for our entire community," Measure L is not specific enough about how the money must be spent.

"As written, it does not guarantee that the money will be used on programs that will directly reduce wildfire danger or that it will be used to fight wildfires directly," Rios said. "In general, I am not in favor of additional taxes that continue to increase the cost of living for Napa County residents."

Cottrell called wildfires “the single greatest threat to our communities and our local economy.” If Measure L fails, “the county will face pressure to tap its existing funds to pay for fuel mitigation work, and this could hurt other programs and budget priorities,” she said.

“Measure L will help us leverage our own investment and access both visitor dollars, and state and federal dollars” for vegetation management and other fuel reduction strategies, Cottrell said.

Dunbar said all residents, property owners, businesses and workers would benefit from Measure L.

“The financial impacts of this quarter-cent sales tax on working families and limited-income households are minor, especially compared to the hardships of lost wages, childcare coverage, housing relocation and job loss caused by wildfires,” Dunbar said, adding that sales taxes do not apply to housing costs, health care and groceries.

Chouteau said Measure L would provide the reliable funding source the county needs to implement its Countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which would fund fuel reduction work, create shaded fuel breaks, and promote healthy forests.

Perez also supports Measure L but acknowledges that “any increase in sales tax is hard on those people in our community with limited resources or fixed income.”

Perez said he witnessed an effective aerial attack on the Glass Fire. He’s proposing that the county use some of its Measure L dollars to pay for a “rapid response aircraft (helicopter or plane) to be stationed within Napa County for the entire fire season.”

Housing

Chouteau said the county should continue to “encourage city-centered growth” by working with cities and taking a regional approach to housing.

“Our success can be measured by the number of units actually built in Napa County,” she said.

Dunbar said he would “prioritize increasing our housing supply” and pursue housing solutions based on his experience in Yountville and with organizations like the League of California Cities, National League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Dunbar said he’s worked with state agencies to develop multi-family housing at Yountville’s Veterans Home, required the Bardessono Hotel & Spa and the Hotel Yountville to build housing units as a condition of approval, supported an increase in Yountville’s hotel taxes to fund housing, and supported a program that streamlines the permit process for accessory dwelling units if property owners commit to renting out the units at below-market levels.

Hooper said the county needs to collaborate with municipalities to build housing “in the cities and towns where it belongs,” and where there is adequate infrastructure.

“Putting housing where there is no infrastructure does not make sense, and stands in potential conflict with reducing (greenhouse gas) emissions from vehicle trips,” Hooper said.

Perez said housing is “at the top of my list” of things he wants to accomplish in his first term, since housing will help the county address major issues like traffic, greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

Perez said new and expanded development would “ideally” be required to create affordable housing instead of merely contributing to a housing fund. He also proposes giving a property tax break to people who live in the county full-time.

Rios said he wants to county to make "real progress" on affordable housing, farmworker housing and housing for the homeless.

The county is responsible for building state-mandated housing units, "less any units it can get the cities to take from the County's allocation," Rios said.

"Units taken by other municipalities are not guaranteed to be built as affordable housing," Rios said. "The County needs to identify land that may be likely to get annexed by any of the cities in the future and use that land for affordable housing."

Cottrell said housing should be built in the cities, not the Ag Preserve. She said the county needs to collaborate with cities and nonprofit housing developers like Napa Valley Community Housing and Our Town St. Helena.

“Identifying sites is an important step, but we will need a lot of follow-up and investment in those sites so that units actually get built,” Cottrell said.

County finances

The Register asked the candidates why they would be qualified to manage the county’s half-billion dollar annual budget.

Perez said he’s served as treasurer for non-governmental organizations, managed the reconstruction of the Napa County Farm Bureau building after the 2014 earthquake, and been involved in the finances of his family’s farming operation.

Cottrell said she would benefit from her experience as an attorney and as a nonprofit boardmember, which required her to “review budgets and oversee financial decisions based on resources and needs.”

“I understand the priorities and issues of the county, and especially District 3, so I look forward to a transparent budget process that helps residents understand how the county is addressing their needs,” Cottrell said.

Dunbar pointed to his 12-year tenure as mayor of Yountville, his roles as president of the League of California Cities and co-chair of the Cal Cities Advancing Equity Task Force, and his connections at the regional, state and federal levels.

“I am the only candidate with a significant record of local government service and the networking and advocacy experience that has delivered results for our community,” Dunbar said.

Rios touted his knowledge of budgets as a member of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees and his experience analyzing financial reports on his way to earning a master's degree in business administration.

"The supervisors must ensure that money is being spent according to state and federal mandates and local needs, policies, and goals," Rios said. "I have the knowledge and experience to do that, and a capacity to quickly acquire knowledge and understanding of subjects that I am less familiar with."

Chouteau said she’s experienced in business and organizational development, with a master’s degree in Organization Development from Pepperdine University’s School of Business.

“My past work helped thousands of employees and improved corporate culture for companies representing billions of dollars in economic activity,” she wrote.

Hooper, who’s endorsed by the Napa County Taxpayers Association, pointed to his experience leading publicly traded biotech and biopharma companies and negotiating multi-million dollar tech contracts.

“My efforts in the private sector have always been against the backdrop of justifying corporate actions and expenses to shareholders,” Hooper said. “In the county, taxpayers are the shareholders.”

Hooper said he wants to improve the county’s communication and transparency and restore trust in a Board of Supervisors that many residents believe “bends to the will of private, moneyed interests.”

