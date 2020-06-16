Napa County Farm Bureau announces scholarship winners

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation announced the 2020 scholarship recipients for graduating high school seniors pursuing college study of agriculture.
The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County. To date, the Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $130,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship winners for the high school class of 2020 are:
— Hannah Madole (Vintage High School)
— Jocelyn Stojack (Justin-Siena High School)
— Maija Turjanis (Napa High School)
— Marilyn Wilms (Saint Helena High School)
— Stefhany Rios (Saint Helena High School).
In addition, all five students received the 2020 Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Ag Land Preservation Fund scholarships. Jocelyn Stojack and Stefhany Rios received the 2020 California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) scholarship, administered by the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!