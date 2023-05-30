The Napa County Farm Bureau has announced its 2023 award recipients, recognizing individuals for their extraordinary contributions to Napa Valley agriculture and the community at large, the group said in a release.
The honorees, Michael Wolf, Linsey Gallagher and Cori Carlson, are set to be celebrated at the Farm Bureau's "Love of the Land" annual dinner on July 21 at the V. Sattui winery in St. Helena.
Michael Wolf of Wolf Vineyard Services has been named the 2023 Napa Valley Agriculturalist of the Year. Wolf's lifelong contributions to Napa Valley agriculture, his commitment to community service, and his significant contributions to the Napa County Farm Bureau earned him this prestigious recognition.
The 2023 Napa Valley Friend of Agriculture honor will go to Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. Gallagher is being recognized for her considerable work in forging meaningful partnerships between the agricultural, tourism and hospitality sectors, which have resulted in tangible benefits for the Napa Valley agricultural community.
Cori Carlson, owner of Napa Pasture Protein, a contract grazing and farming company, has been selected as the 2023 Napa County Farm Bureau Member of the Year. She is being celebrated for her impactful work in wildfire mitigation efforts in the county, along with her significant contribution to agricultural education in Napa County.
Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau, highlighted the recipients' exceptional contributions to Napa Valley agriculture, stating that they are "extraordinary individuals" deserving of the recognition they've received. Klobas expressed anticipation towards honoring the recipients in July, encouraging the community to express their gratitude for the substantial work that contributes to the world-class stature of their home.
For more information about the event, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, please visit napafarmbureau.org/lol.
