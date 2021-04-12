 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County League of Women Voters discusses climate bills

Napa County League of Women Voters discusses climate bills

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Bill Dodd

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa

 Submitted photo

The Napa County League of Women Voters is sponsoring a virtual event to examine three statewide climate-related bills sponsored by Senator Bill Dodd at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

SB 99 would create “energy resilience mini-grids” to ensure continuous electricity service during power outages.

SB 52 and 109 would make wildfire disaster relief more available and create an agency to identify more effective ways to address wildfire.

A panel will also present information about a local movement to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in local cities and towns.

There will be time for Q&A. This is a free community event that is part of Earth Day Napa 2021.

To RSVP, go to lwvnapa.com/events-calendar.

An explanation of Napa's recycling program - and some reasons why they do it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News