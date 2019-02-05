The Napa County Mental Health Board will consider the topic “Addressing Barriers to Mental Health Access for Older Adults” at its next meeting 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena.
At the meeting, speakers from the county, Healthy Minds/Healthy Aging and Adventist Health, St. Helena Hospital will speak about mental health concerns and resources for older adults.
Kristine Haataja, chair of the Napa County Mental Health Board, said, “Providing mental health services to older adults is challenging due to complex health care needs and changes in the individual’s life and family circumstances.” The barriers to mental health access include living along, geographical isolation, living in or near poverty, physical disability, being a member of a historically underserved minority or cultural group and being primarily a non-English speaker.
The Upper Valley Campus is at 1088 College Ave.