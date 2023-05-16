Napa County has a pioneer-era road on its official scenic roads list with stunning views that no one will be driving on anytime soon, if ever again.

Walking or bicycling? That might be another story.

A narrow 3-mile section of the 4-mile-long Old Howell Mountain Road closed after the 2017 storms and took a further beating from this year’s heavy winter rainfall. This stretch doesn’t even appear on Google Maps anymore. Instead of a road to nowhere, it’s a nowhere road.

Repairing damage from various slides could cost an estimated $10 million, a price tag that gives Napa County leaders sticker shock.

Nobody needs the closed section of Old Howell Mountain Road to reach a house. There are easier ways to reach Angwin from Napa Valley. This old road that in places barely has room for approaching cars to pass is not on the county's priority repair list.

But Napa County isn’t ready to let go of Old Howell Mountain Road. On March 21, the county's Board of Supervisors considered relinquishing the road easements to the private property owners and balked.

Board chair Belia Ramos said she grew up in Pope Valley and learned to drive on that road. Supervisor Anne Cottrell said she has memories of traveling the road in a car, on bicycle and on foot.

“It is, I think, an important part of the community,” Cottrell said.

That leaves Old Howell Mountain Road in a kind of limbo. The county doesn’t want to spend the money to repair it, but doesn’t want to let it go.

Now there may be a middle path. Old Howell Mountain Road might make a comeback – not as a route for autos, but for pedestrians and bicyclists. That might be accomplished without requiring the same degree of road slide repairs.

“I think at a minimum we need to make it safe for pedestrians and bicycle users because they’re going to use it anyway,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition, which represents more than 2,000 members, agreed. Before the 2017 storms, cyclists used Old Howell Mountain Road as a lower-stress option to travel between Angwin and St. Helena, executive director Kara Vernor wrote to the county.

A new St. Helena-to-Calistoga Napa Valley Vine Trail segment is under construction and e-bikes are popular. Given those factors, Vernor expects the popularity of recreational cycling in the valley to continue to increase.

“Establishing another segment for use only by bicyclists and pedestrians would make the Napa Valley an even more attractive cycling destination, and the county would reap the benefits that come with that distinction,” she wrote.

Old Howell Mountain Road shows up on several cycling web pages describing favorite Napa County bike rides.

“Napa Valley’s bike trails can’t get much more panoramic than this!” one said.

The transformation from road to trail might not be that difficult. Gregory said site visits show fairly simple work by county road crews could clear paths around the slide areas.

"It will look more like a trail than a road (in these areas), but it will allow folks to safely get through there on foot and on bike," he said recently.

Napa County has floated the idea that the county Regional Park and Open Space District might manage an Old Howell Mountain Road trail. The district's general manager Chris Cahill informed the board on April 10.

Old Howell Mountain Road is "an incredible resource," Cahill said. But there is much to work out, he added.

"The other part of it, too, is being sure there's an adequate trailhead," district board chair Tony Norris said, prompting a brief discussion on where parking might be.

On Monday, the district released a draft 2023-24 budget that includes $50,000 for potential planning of an Old Howell Mountain Road trail.

Meanwhile, some Angwin residents want Old Howell Mountain Road reopened to cars again, at least during emergencies. One reason: to provide an alternative way to escape the mountainous area if a wildfire or other disaster should threaten the rural community.

Resident Ken Stanton says he’s probably the only person with a “Save Old Howell Mountain Road" bumper sticker. He likes the direction things seem to be going.

“Yes! Old Howell Mountain Road will make a brilliant walking/biking path. I think it would become one of the favorite rides in the valley,” Stanton said.

He’d also like Old Howell Mountain Road available to cars as an alternative emergency route, “in case Deer Park/Howell Mountain Road is incapacitated in a disaster like fire/flood/earthquake/apocalypse.”

But county officials so far have been unconvinced. A 2020 county report said Old Howell Mountain Road would be a dangerous evacuation route in the event of a fast-moving fire because of its mid-slope location, its narrow and winding course, and the heavily wooded areas below.

Cottrell on Monday said that she initially hoped to reopen the road to auto traffic. Given the practicalities of the situation, she supports the direction things are headed.

“It is a place I have seen the community bike and walk and run," said Cottrell, whose 3rd District includes Angwin and Old Howell Mountain Road. "I’d like see us continue in that."

Old Howell Mountain Road is old indeed. It dates to the pioneer days of Napa County, when roads were built for horse-drawn carriages.

Documents provided by Napa County show the county looked at building a Howell Mountain Road in 1867. Handwritten minutes from the May 9 Board of Supervisors meeting mention locating it “on the best and most practicable route.”

Soon afterward, the road opened as the preferred way to travel from St. Helena to Howell Mountain and on to Pope Valley.

John Mavity took an August 1877 trip on the then-new Howell Mountain Road, along the now-closed segment. He stopped at Mr. Toland’s house near the upper end, at an elevation of about 1,400 feet.

“The scenery from Mr. Toland’s place is the most beautiful in all the region; you include at one view all of Conn and Napa valley from St. Helena down, taking in Napa City and the Asylum 20 miles distant,” Mavity wrote.

He was so impressed, he bought a house nearby, he wrote in the Dec. 1, 1877 Pacific Rural Press.

It’s possible that hikers and bikers, at least, will be able to enjoy a new version of Old Howell Mountain Road. Whether auto drivers will ever again have the same opportunity is another question.

