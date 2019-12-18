Napa County reopened the Pratt Avenue Bridge on Friday, as St. Helena officials asked for the bridge to stay closed while the city and county work on safety improvements.
Members of the St. Helena City Council want to work with the county to restrict left turns where the bridge meets Silverado Trail, impose vehicle size limits to keep large trucks and buses off the bridge, and install flashing warning lights on the Trail.
The bridge, which straddles the line between city and county jurisdictions, had been closed since January 2017, when a landslide resulted in narrower lanes and sightlines on Silverado Trail. The county built a temporary fix in 2017 and a permanent retaining wall this summer and, with conditions back to normal, reopened the bridge on Friday.
After learning that the bridge would be reopened, the City Council called a special meeting Thursday. It passed a resolution reiterating the same safety concerns it expressed to the county in September and asking county Public Works Director Steve Lederer to “seek direction to suspend” the opening until the safety improvements are implemented.
Lederer attended Thursday’s meeting and told the council he couldn’t keep the bridge closed without direction from his superiors. However, he passed the council’s concerns on to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and suggested the matter be placed on a future agenda.
On Thursday, Lederer told the council that the city’s concerns appeared on a Board of Supervisors agenda in September, but the item was pulled from the agenda without a discussion because of technical questions from supervisors.
The council’s concerns about the bridge were echoed in a petition signed by 38 residents of Pratt Avenue and the Crinella Park subdivision urging the county to “fix this unsafe intersection before another accident or fatality occurs.”
“Pratt is an accident waiting to happen,” Pratt Avenue resident Rocco Fazio told the council.
St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said the department is aware of 17 accidents at the intersection in the five years before it was closed. He said that since the Trail is outside the city’s jurisdiction, there were probably more accidents that weren’t reported to the department.
City councilmembers suggested the county order a professional traffic study analyzing the safety of left turns on and off the bridge and recommending the maximum size of vehicles that should be allowed on the bridge, given the tight geometry of the intersection.
Councilmember Anna Chouteau said she’s open to allowing left turns from the Trail onto Pratt, but the final determination should be based on traffic data.
St. Helena resident Sharon Crull, who used the bridge for her daily commute, said left turns from Pratt onto the Trail are so dangerous that they should be banned, but left turns from the Trail onto Pratt should still be allowed.
“It does provide a critical artery for our town,” Crull said, adding that she supports limits on truck sizes.
The city already bans vehicles wider than 7½ feet or longer than 24 feet from crossing the Pope Street Bridge, which is entirely within the city’s jurisdiction. At 19 feet, the Pratt Avenue Bridge is slightly wider than the Pope Street Bridge, but it lacks the wide turn pockets and long sightlines of the Silverado/Pope intersection.
Neighbors also asked the council to lower the speed limit on Pratt from 35 to 25 mph.
