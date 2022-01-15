Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts volunteer events for MLK Day of Service

Napa County Resource Conservation District is hosting two MLK Day of Service events on Monday for those looking to observe the day through acts of service and volunteer work.

Invasive Plant Removal

Westwood Hills Park, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa

9 a.m.-noon

Volunteer to identify and remove invasive plants within the park and support the health of a local urban forest. Registration is required.

More information and registration can be found at www.NapaRCD.org/MLK2022.

Contact Ashley@NapaRCD.org with questions.

Oak Planting: Wildfire Replant

St Helena

Noon-3 p.m.

Volunteer to plant acorns to support forest regeneration on a property impacted by 2020 wildfires. Registration is required.

More information about the meeting place, carpools, and the activities of the day can be found at www.NapaRCD.org/MLK2022.

Contact Eric@NapaRCD.org with questions.

