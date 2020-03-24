Napa County services available to help during COVID-19 pandemic

Although cliché, the following quotes are worth repeating often; “we are in this together” and “turn the me to we.” Social distancing, washing hands, avoiding nonessential activities, Sheltering at Home, self-quarantining if sick, are absolutely critical practices for both individuals and the community as a whole.

The County of Napa and all its services, along with our cities like St. Helena, school districts, police and fire, hospitals, residential care facilities and non-profits have been organizing in order to meet the needs of Napa County through this Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.

Many thanks to all who are working tirelessly to keep our community functioning, safe, fed, educated and informed. Our supermarket and hardware store shelves continue to be restocked with the understanding that even if things are not always at their normal levels, they are doing all they can to keep supply levels stable and ongoing.

These below listed agencies and organizations are dedicated to mutual response and coordinated communication.

Although, there are many services and resources already in place, more will be announced very soon, with an emphasis on helping the most physically and economically vulnerable citizens.