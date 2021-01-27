Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon will not run for re-election

Supervisor Diane Dillon's current term will be her last representing the vast Upvalley District 3.

Dillon announced early Wednesday she will not run for re-election when her fifth term ends in 2022.

"I have chosen to announce this early out of my profound sense of responsibility to the residents of District Three," Dillon said in a statement. "I hope to ensure the best chance for continuing Napa County’s good governance into the future. It is in everyone’s best interest for all candidates to be fully vetted by the voters."

Dillon thanked her constituents for their support and said she will focus on "fire mitigation, preparedness, and recovery, and effective stewardship of our land and water resources" during her final two years on the board.

"My hope is that my successor will share a commitment to and experience with these priorities, as each is an important responsibility of every elected Supervisor," she said.

"I pledge, whether in or out of office, I will continue to work — as I have since the 1980s — against any efforts to undermine the protections the voters put into our General Plan by Measure J and Measure P," Dillon added, referring to a pair of Napa County ballot measures that bolstered the Ag Preserve.