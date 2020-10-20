Napa County's Manley Lane bridge completed

County officials and residents of Manley Lane gathered Thursday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Manley Lane bridge and culvert. Holding the scissors are project manager Dewey Phan, vintner Shari Staglin, Napa County Public Works Director Steve Lederer and Supervisor Diane Dillon. The previous bridge crossing the unnamed creek was damaged in the 2014 earthquake. The new bridge and culvert had a $611,000 budget, with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and Napa County Measure T sales taxes. The contractor was Granite Rock Company of San Jose. Lederer called it “a community bridge” that was built with the support of neighbors like the Staglins, who provided an easement.