Recognizing the urgency and ongoing need to lower wildfire risk throughout Napa County, the nonprofit Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, also known as Napa Firewise, has created two effective programs specifically designed to help residents reduce the threat and impacts of wildfires and to increase public safety.

The Defensible Space Cost Share and the Reflect to Protect Address Sign programs are relaunching in April for a limited time with grant funds from Cal Fire and the California Fire Safe Council. Residents can apply to participate in these programs at the Napa Firewise website (napafirewise.org).

“Take advantage today and apply for Napa Firewise's Defensible Space Cost Share and Reflective Sign programs,” said JC Greenberg, Cal Fire/Napa County Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Battalion Chief and Napa Firewise boardmember. “We're all in this fight together to make Napa County safer and more wildfire-resilient.”

“Improving a home's defensible space and visibility to first responders are some of the most important things residents can do to make their families, homes and communities safer,” said Piper Cole, Napa Firewise board vice chair. “These programs not only provide guidance on what homeowners can do, but financial resources to help them do it.”

Defensible space reimbursement

The Napa Firewise Defensible Space Cost Share Program is available to residents who live in or near Cal Fire-designated High and Very High Wildfire Hazard Severity Zones. People can start by taking Cal Fire’s defensible space self-assessment survey online to get a better understanding of how to protect their properties and defend against wildfires.

Participants in the program will receive a free professional assessment of a property's fire readiness (defensible space and home hardening), which will help them determine how best to prioritize wildfire mitigation projects. The professional assessment report makes it easy for residents to apply for 50% reimbursement of their investment in approved wildfire mitigation measures, up to $3,500 per property. Residents who previously participated in the pilot program may apply for an additional $1,500 reimbursement for new work.

"Reducing the fire risk around my home and property seemed daunting and almost impossible to complete,” Calistoga resident Zane Murphy said. “After realizing I had access to this grant, I felt like I had a place to start ... and with more money coming in, I have incentive to keep working on protecting my home.”

Reflect to Protect

On the first day of the Glass Fire in 2020, Lissa Doumani saw flames come within feet of her family’s home in the unincorporated area south of Calistoga. She didn’t know if firefighters would be able to find her location, and there was no time for delay. Thankfully, help arrived in time to save her house.

Doumani knows — like many other residents, especially those living in rural Napa County — the frightening reality that seconds matter when it comes to emergency response. Fire and medical personnel need to be able to quickly locate properties and people to respond effectively during wildfires and other crises.

“Reflect to Protect” is a program created by Napa Firewise and implemented through some of its 20 neighborhood Fire Safe Councils to provide county-compliant reflective address signs at no cost to residents. Critically, first responders can see the street numbers on these signs in dark and smoky conditions. Reflective stickers added to the sign help firefighters during a wildfire by showing whether the property has a water source (e.g., water tank, pool or pond), and enough space for an emergency vehicle to turn around. The sign also displays the property's evacuation zone number.

“Thank you! These signs are a great idea,” Doumani said. “The fire came right up to the back of our house, and we were worried that the firefighters might not be able to find us.”

Residents are not alone in recognizing the critical role these programs play for our community. First responders also have direct experience with how individual preparations like these save lives.

“Very early on as a volunteer firefighter in Deer Park, I was called to a medical emergency. I was unbelievably frustrated that I could not find the address sign. There wasn't one to be seen,” said Christopher Thompson, Napa Firewise board chair. “You can rest assured that somewhere, sometime down the road, there will be an ambulance or a fire engine responding to a call, and this reflective sign program will have helped make the connection between the first responders and that person that needs help.”

Rain not dampening wildfire season

Along with the benefits of significant rainfall this year come the not-so-welcome side effects of heavy saturation of soils, trees and other vegetation stressed by wildfires and drought toppling in storms, and an accelerated regrowth of hazardous wildfire fuel loads.

Fire experts remind us that the need for ongoing mitigation and preparation for future wildfires remains critical. Preparing now will protect property and save lives.

“Napa's record rainfall has produced exponential vegetation growth that fuels our wildfire problems,” Greenberg said. “Per the Napa County ordinance, residents must take action to reduce hazardous vegetation within 100 feet around their homes and outbuildings.

"California's wildfire challenges are year-round with many of our destructive fires occurring in late fall and December. Cal Fire/Napa County Fire urges our residents to start now in completing their defensible space vegetation clearance obligations and ensure their reflective address signs are posted for emergency responders.”

“We are ready with the plans and the resources to partner with residents to help prepare them to be safer from the next wildfire,” said Gretchen Hayes, Napa Firewise executive director. "Our goal is to help entire neighborhoods reduce their wildfire risk, so we encourage neighbors to help neighbors — and themselves — by participating in these critical safety programs.”

Napa Firewise programming seeks to educate, fund and encourage residents to take proactive, protective measures on their property, which also increases personal safety in neighborhoods throughout Napa County, according to Hayes.

