Napa Valley-based youth robotics team wins top prize in competition

How you can help

Napa County Robotics is raising money to get the 13 members of the Otterbots team to the FIRST Robotics Competition’s World Championship in Houston. Tax-deductible donations can be made via Facebook (“Chris’ Fundraiser to help get OtterBots to Championship in Houston”), Venmo (Otterbots7667), or by checks made out to "Napa County Robotics/OtterBots" and sent to TEM Performance Machine Shop, 1785 Tanen St., Napa, CA 94559.