Napa Valley College board authorizes lease terms for St. Helena campus

Napa Valley College has moved one step closer to leasing part of its Upper Valley Campus to the City of St. Helena.
After discussing the matter in closed session on Jan. 14, college board trustees unanimously passed a resolution authorizing staff to negotiate a lease of 7,979 square feet of the campus’ main Building A. The cost to the city would be $2 per square foot per month, with a term not to exceed five years.
“This resolution starts the process,” Bob Parker, assistant superintendent/vice president, administrative services, told the board. “This is not authorization of the final lease agreement.”
The resolution will be published in a local paper for three weeks. Following the public notification period, college trustees could pass a resolution authorizing staff to enter into a lease at their Feb. 11 meeting.
The St. Helena City Council has discussed the negotiations in closed session but hasn’t taken any action.
“The NVC action allows for NVC and the City to negotiate a lease, so we will work on that,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich. “The timing of any City action would depend on timing of agreement on terms.”
The city has been looking for a new staff headquarters ever since the old City Hall suffered smoke damage in December 2019, rendering it uninhabitable. Initial talks with the college about the Upper Valley Campus broke down, but in September the two sides announced they had resumed negotiations.
“The portion of the site proposed to be leased to the City is not needed for classroom buildings,” according to the college board resolution.
The lease would include 7,879 feet of Building A, reserved parking spaces, and “exclusive use” of the outdoor patio area adjacent to the Library, the Science Room, and the Director’s Office.
It would also include “nonexclusive use” of the courtyard, outdoor patio area adjacent to the Art Room, unreserved parking spaces, restrooms, and the circulation area/common space.
The college would retain exclusive use of the Culinary Arts Building and Room #7B, as well as “priority use” of Fine Arts Rooms #8A and #8B “to continue and expand current class offerings.”
