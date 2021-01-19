Napa Valley College board authorizes lease terms for St. Helena campus

Napa Valley College has moved one step closer to leasing part of its Upper Valley Campus to the City of St. Helena.

After discussing the matter in closed session on Jan. 14, college board trustees unanimously passed a resolution authorizing staff to negotiate a lease of 7,979 square feet of the campus’ main Building A. The cost to the city would be $2 per square foot per month, with a term not to exceed five years.

“This resolution starts the process,” Bob Parker, assistant superintendent/vice president, administrative services, told the board. “This is not authorization of the final lease agreement.”

The resolution will be published in a local paper for three weeks. Following the public notification period, college trustees could pass a resolution authorizing staff to enter into a lease at their Feb. 11 meeting.

The St. Helena City Council has discussed the negotiations in closed session but hasn’t taken any action.

“The NVC action allows for NVC and the City to negotiate a lease, so we will work on that,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich. “The timing of any City action would depend on timing of agreement on terms.”