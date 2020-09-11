Napa Valley College board, City of St. Helena continue lease talks over Upper Valley Campus

One week after restarting negotiations with the City of St. Helena, the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees on Thursday held its first public discussion of potentially leasing part of its Upper Valley Campus to the city.
Over the last week, the college board and the City Council have each met separately in closed session to discuss lease terms. The two sides are negotiating a deal that would allow city staff, including police, to occupy part of the Upper Valley Campus (UVC) for a term of no more than five years, according to a joint statement issued Sept. 4.
If the college and the city reach an agreement in principle, the college board could pass a resolution of intent to lease part of the St. Helena facility at its October board meeting, said Bob Parker, assistant superintendent/vice president of administrative services, during a brief report to trustees in open session.
That resolution would trigger a public notification process, followed by possible approval of the lease at the November board meeting, Parker said.
College officials said the campus will continue to offer community education and non-credit classes and community events and is expanding its culinary, hospitality and tourism management program.
The program now offers three certificates and one associate degree in hospitality management. Starting in fall 2021, the college hopes to add an advanced culinary skills certificate and an associate degree in culinary arts and hospitality.
“Leasing to the City of St. Helena would not in any way stop us or hinder our ability to continue to offer the programs, classes and services at the Upper Valley Campus that (UVC Director Shawntel Ridgel) is working on,” Parker said.
Trustee Jeff Dodd agreed that the campus’ ongoing operations and a potential lease with the city “are not mutually exclusive.”
“This is the greatest use of resources not just for the students but for the taxpayers as well,” he said.
The college received two letters voicing some of the same criticisms that led to negotiations breaking down in early 2020, when the city was looking for office space for employees displaced by a near-fire that rendered the old City Hall uninhabitable.
Thomas Timar, a Napa resident and professor emeritus of education policy and political science at UC Davis, noted that the campus “was built with public funds for a public educational purpose.”
“For many students — poor, ethnic minority, migrant, first in families to attend college — it is an entry point to higher education that would otherwise not be available to them,” Timar wrote. “The question we should all be asking is if (NVC President) Ron Kraft is successful in his plan for the campus, who benefits? Who will be better off?”
Former NVC President Diane Carey Woodruff also emphasized the campus’ importance as a gateway to higher education for the Upvalley’s largely Latino high school population. She urged the board to table the matter “until all educational options have been thoroughly explored.”
“Making a long-term decision regarding the future of higher education in our county in the middle of a statewide wild fire and raging pandemic deserves careful consideration and should not be rushed; in fact, it would be irresponsible to do so,” she wrote.
Watch Now: California Proposition 16, restoring affirmative action, explained in 1 minute
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!