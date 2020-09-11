Napa Valley College board, City of St. Helena continue lease talks over Upper Valley Campus

“Leasing to the City of St. Helena would not in any way stop us or hinder our ability to continue to offer the programs, classes and services at the Upper Valley Campus that (UVC Director Shawntel Ridgel) is working on,” Parker said.

Trustee Jeff Dodd agreed that the campus’ ongoing operations and a potential lease with the city “are not mutually exclusive.”

“This is the greatest use of resources not just for the students but for the taxpayers as well,” he said.

The college received two letters voicing some of the same criticisms that led to negotiations breaking down in early 2020, when the city was looking for office space for employees displaced by a near-fire that rendered the old City Hall uninhabitable.

Thomas Timar, a Napa resident and professor emeritus of education policy and political science at UC Davis, noted that the campus “was built with public funds for a public educational purpose.”