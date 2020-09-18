Napa Valley College board, City of St. Helena continue lease talks over Upper Valley Campus

The program now offers three certificates and one associate degree in hospitality management. Starting in fall 2021, the college hopes to add an advanced culinary skills certificate and an associate degree in culinary arts and hospitality.

“Leasing to the City of St. Helena would not in any way stop us or hinder our ability to continue to offer the programs, classes and services at the Upper Valley Campus that (UVC Director Shawntel Ridgel) is working on,” Parker said.

Trustee Jeff Dodd agreed that the campus’ ongoing operations and a potential lease with the city “are not mutually exclusive.”

“This is the greatest use of resources not just for the students but for the taxpayers as well,” he said.

The college received two letters voicing some of the same criticisms that led to negotiations breaking down in early 2020, when the city was looking for office space for employees displaced by a near-fire that rendered the old City Hall uninhabitable.